Several int’l airlines seek licenses to operate in Pakistan

KARACHI: Several new airlines are planning to launch operations in various cities across Pakistan, according to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday.

Among the new local airlines, Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air have approached the CAA for licenses and permits, sources revealed. Air Indus has also expressed interest in resuming flight operations. Additionally, Q Aviation and Liberty Air have applied for licenses to begin operations in the country.

CAA officials stated that the large number of license applications is a positive sign for the country’s economy. The introduction of new airlines is expected to provide passengers with better travel options, enhance foreign exchange in the aviation sector, and create new job opportunities.

It is worth noting that three private airlines, namely Airblue, SereneAir, and AirSial, are already operating within Pakistan.

In May, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) released a six-month performance report for domestic airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The report, which covered the period from July to December 2023, ranked PIA in fourth place, with a departure and arrival punctuality ratio of 89.32 percent, indicating room for improvement in operational efficiency.