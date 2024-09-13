Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday

By Agencies

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have taken a major step after the future queen revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy.

The video, shared on social media handles, features Kate Middleton, William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales says, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step ahead of Harrys 40th birthday

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” Kate said and added “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Following the video statement, the future king and queen have taken a major step to change their social media profile pictures with stills from the video.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have changed their profile pictures on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handles besides their banner.

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step ahead of Harrys 40th birthday
Previous article
Expired injections given to cancer patients: 4 Mayo employees found guilty
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Britney Spears grills Sabrina Carpenter’s viral act at VMA

Britney Spears has shared her two cents on Sabrina Carpenter's viral kissing scene during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The Gimme Gimme More hitmaker in an...
Weinstein sits in court while on trial for sex crimes against multiple women

Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crime charges

Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana’s family for this reason

Natasha Danish appearing at a court in Karachi with face hidden for bail hearing

Natasha Danish’s bail plea in drug case rejected by Karachi court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.