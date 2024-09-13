Kareena Kapoor nails role in new murder mystery ‘The Buckingham Murders’

This week brings excitement for cinema lovers with two thrillers capturing attention. While the Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin is already available on OTT, another much-anticipated film, The Buckingham Murders, has hit theatres. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor, this thriller promises more than just a gripping murder mystery. It delves deep into the complexities of the immigrant experience, touching on issues like communal tensions and the fear of social acceptance that queer communities often face.

Kareena Kapoor plays Jasmeet Bhamra, also known as Jass, a character seeking solace after the death of her only child by transferring to Wycombe, even if it means taking a demotion. Upon her arrival, she is immediately confronted with the case of a missing child named Ishpreet. The arrest of a Muslim boy in connection with the case sparks communal unrest, worsened by tensions already brewing over a cricket match. Jass must not only cope with the emotional toll of her personal loss but also navigate a challenging work environment, dealing with a competitive colleague, Hardy (played by Ash Tandon), who faces his own inner struggles. As Jass unravels the truth behind the child’s disappearance, the story unfolds like layers of an onion, revealing deeper complexities.

Writers Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor have crafted an engaging and suspenseful narrative. The 114-minute film, edited by Amitesh Mukherjee, keeps the audience captivated with its tight pacing. Beyond the thrills, the film stands out for its insightful commentary on the lives of the Indian diaspora and the immigrant community in Buckinghamshire, weaving together personal and societal issues with skillful storytelling.