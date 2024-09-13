NATIONAL

Expired injections given to cancer patients: 4 Mayo employees found guilty

By News Desk

An inquiry against the four employees has also been approved under the PEEDA (Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability) Act.

Among the suspects are the deputy drug controller, a nurse, and two dispensers, who were all found responsible for mishandling the administration of the injection. According to the inquiry report, these employees were negligent in delivering the injection to the ward, which resulted in some patients receiving an overdose.

The report further highlighted the serious consequences of the employees’ negligence, as the overdose posed a risk to the health and safety of the cancer patients receiving the treatment.

Notices have been issued to the four employees, instructing them to submit their responses regarding the allegations. The inquiry under the PEEDA Act will determine further disciplinary measures based on their replies.

