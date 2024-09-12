Why Orlando Bloom had surprising reaction to Katy Perry’s VMAs performance | Video

While Katy Perry wowed the world with her performance, Orlando Bloom stole some attention of his own.

The “Firework” singer lit up the stage at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, delivering a nine-minute medley of her greatest hits before accepting the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the night was a spectacle, but Bloom’s reactions were what had fans buzzing.

Full performance video courtesy MTV:



Introducing his fiancée, Bloom affectionately praised Perry, saying, “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katherine Hudson. She’s a global superstar, but to me, she’s a mother and a partner who fills our family with love and joy.”

As Perry performed songs like “Dark Horse,” “E.T.,” “California Gurls,” and “Firework,” fans couldn’t help but notice Bloom’s facial expressions during the show. When Perry and collaborator Doechii teased the crowd with their sultry new track “I’m His, He’s Mine,” the camera panned to Bloom, squinting at the stage while Paris Hilton sang beside him.

Throughout Perry’s performance, the camera repeatedly cut to Bloom, his stillness contrasting the dancing audience. Naturally, the internet took notice of his reactions.

“Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry shaking her butt cheeks, spreading eagle, scissoring, and kissing a girl at #VMAs was pretty iconic hahaha!” one fan tweeted, while another joked, “Anyone else feel like Orlando Bloom isn’t familiar with ‘California Gurls’?”

Despite the viral reactions, Bloom’s admiration for Perry was undeniable. In her acceptance speech, Perry gave him a heartfelt thank you: “Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes.”