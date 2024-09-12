Entertainment

Malaika Arora issues statement after father’s death

By Agencies

Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora has issued the first statement after her father Anil Mehta’s death by an alleged suicide on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, hours after her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta, 62, died of an alleged suicide, after jumping off the building, actor Malaika Arora released an official statement from the family, confirming the demise.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

“We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy,” she added.

Thousands of her followers, including the Bollywood fraternity, extended their condolences to the grieving family, via the comments section of her post.

For the unversed, Arora’s father Anil passed away yesterday, from jumping off the terrace on the sixth floor of the building, in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

He reportedly called both his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before attempting suicide, and told them that he was ‘sick and tired’.

Previous article
Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz’s husband Yahya Siddiqui passes away
Next article
Why Orlando Bloom had surprising reaction to Katy Perry’s VMAs performance | Video
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SBP cuts policy rate by 2pc to 17.5pc

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a significant reduction in its key policy rate, lowering it by 200 basis points...

CCTV footage of Islamabad restaurant shooting released | Video

Natasha Danish accident case: Court reserves verdict on drug case bail plea

Trump-Harris debate attracted over 67 million TV viewers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.