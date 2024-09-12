Malaika Arora issues statement after father’s death

Bollywood actor-dancer Malaika Arora has issued the first statement after her father Anil Mehta’s death by an alleged suicide on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, hours after her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta, 62, died of an alleged suicide, after jumping off the building, actor Malaika Arora released an official statement from the family, confirming the demise.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

“We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy,” she added.

Thousands of her followers, including the Bollywood fraternity, extended their condolences to the grieving family, via the comments section of her post.

For the unversed, Arora’s father Anil passed away yesterday, from jumping off the terrace on the sixth floor of the building, in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

He reportedly called both his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before attempting suicide, and told them that he was ‘sick and tired’.