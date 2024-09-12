Taylor Swift surpassed Beyonce’s VMA record, here’s how

Taylor Swift is on an unstoppable winning streak.

The “Blank Space” singer just made history, surpassing Beyoncé to become the most awarded solo artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. At the 2024 VMAs, held at New York’s UBS Arena, Taylor added seven more Moon Persons to her collection, pushing her total to 30 wins—overtaking Beyoncé’s previous solo record of 26, which includes the non-competitive Video Vanguard Award.

This also brings Taylor and Beyoncé to a tie for the most overall VMAs, with 30 each. While Taylor’s wins are solo, Beyoncé’s tally includes 26 solo wins, two with Destiny’s Child, and two as The Carters alongside her husband, Jay-Z.

At this year’s ceremony, Taylor led with 12 nominations, including nods for Video of the Year and Song of the Year for her Fortnight collaboration with Post Malone. Beyoncé, meanwhile, was nominated in three categories, with her track Texas Hold ‘Em competing against Taylor, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Harlow, and Teddy Swims for Song of the Year.

The night held extra significance for both Taylor, 34, and Beyoncé, 43, as it marked 15 years since Kanye West interrupted Taylor’s 2009 VMA acceptance speech, proclaiming that Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” should have won over “You Belong With Me.” Later that night, Beyoncé graciously invited Taylor back on stage to finish her speech after her own Video of the Year win.

Since then, the two megastars have continued to support each other. Beyoncé personally congratulated Taylor at the Los Angeles premiere of her Eras Tour documentary in October, while Taylor attended the London debut of Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

In a December interview with Time, Taylor praised Beyoncé, calling her “the most precious gem of a person—warm, open, and funny,” and credited her with teaching artists how to challenge outdated industry practices.