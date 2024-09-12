Prince Harry’s 40th birthday plans reveal major surprise about guestlist

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a “lads’ holiday” with his closest friends to celebrate his upcoming 40th birthday. The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 on Sunday, September 15, is expected to have a quiet celebration with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, before heading off on the adventure.

Speaking to People magazine ahead of his birthday, Harry expressed his joy in fatherhood, saying, “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

According to The Express, Harry’s birthday trip is set for Montecito Peak in California, located near the family’s residence. The area is part of the Cold Spring Trail, known for its scenic streams and pools, though hikers must contend with wildlife such as snakes and large cats. A source told the outlet, “Harry and his friends will truly experience the outdoors as they take on one of the long hikes. Let’s hope he’s taking an experienced guide with him.”

The trip coincides with reports of Harry attempting to reconnect with old friends in the UK, according to *The Sun*. A source claimed, “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.”

Rumors have swirled about Harry’s desire to return to royal life in some capacity. Another source noted, “The Colombia trip highlighted how Meghan is comfortable in the spotlight, while Harry often seems unhappy in the background. He’s seeking advice from old friends on how to carve out a way back into royal life in the UK.”

While the guest list for Harry’s birthday getaway remains undisclosed, it is unlikely that his older brother, Prince William, will join. The brothers’ relationship has been strained since Harry stepped back from his royal duties in 2020, a tension further heightened by Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, released last January.

Though no longer a working royal, Harry continues to champion charitable causes during what some have dubbed quasi-royal tours. A friend previously told The Times, “He misses being in Britain desperately and wants to be admired more, like William and Kate.”