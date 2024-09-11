PM Shehbaz pledges full support for athletes, hails MMA team’s success

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government will provide full support to athletes, particularly in international competitions, enabling them to bring honor to Pakistan.

During a meeting with the office bearers of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation and athletes at the PM House on Wednesday, he expressed pride in the nation’s athletes who recently secured 12 medals at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Championship.

The delegation included the President of the Pakistan MMA Federation, Umar Ahmed, and athletes Eman Khan, Bano Butt, Rizwan Ali, Zia Mashwani, and Ismail Khan.

Also present were Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of PM Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Coordinator to PM Romina Khurshid Alam, and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the athletes, stating, “Pakistan’s greatest asset is its talented youth. I hope our players continue to achieve global success in international competitions. Your talent fills me with confidence for Pakistan’s bright future.”

He assured the government’s full cooperation in promoting mixed martial arts, noting that sports promotion was a top priority. Recalling his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he mentioned his efforts in establishing the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund and promoting transparency in athlete selection.

The prime minister emphasized his role in supporting athletes, ensuring they could compete internationally, and lauded the MMA Federation for organizing international events in Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the prime minister on recent international contests organized in collaboration with the PM Youth Program.

In response to their proposals for promoting mixed martial arts in the country, PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities to develop an action plan.

MMA Federation President Umar Ahmed noted that the Asian MMA Championship 2024 featured around 300 athletes from 18 countries, with Pakistan winning 12 medals, including two golds by Eman Khan and Bano Butt in their respective categories.

The athletes expressed their gratitude to the Federation, the PM Youth Program, and the prime minister for the support.