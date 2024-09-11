PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz on her sixth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the former first lady and wife of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, for her contributions to the country and democracy on her sixth death anniversary.

Kulsoom Nawaz was born on March 29, 1948, into a Kashmiri family in Lahore. A highly educated woman, she earned a PhD in Urdu literature and authored several books, including Rajab Ali Beg ka Tehzeebi Sha’oor and Jabr aur Jamhooriat.

In 1971, she married Nawaz Sharif, who went on to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the leader of PML-N.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the family’s continued grief, saying they have yet to fully come to terms with her passing. He described her as the “mother of democracy,” emphasizing her unwavering courage and support for Nawaz Sharif during difficult times. “She stood as a protective shield for Nawaz Sharif,” he remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif specifically praised her leadership in opposing General Pervez Musharraf’s regime following Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment in October 1999. During that time, Kulsoom Nawaz took on the mantle of party leadership, playing a key role in uniting opposition parties against the dictatorship.

This resistance earned her the title “Mother of Democracy.” The prime minister said her movement against dictatorship remains a “bright chapter” in Pakistan’s political history.

He also spoke of her personal qualities, recalling her deep love for Islam, the Quran, and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized her embodiment of Eastern values, noting that she showed great respect to elders, affection to children, and always spoke with wisdom.

The prime minister concluded by praying for her soul’s eternal peace and for patience for her family.

Known for her grace, dignity, compassion, generosity, and tolerance, Kulsoom Nawaz played an essential role in her husband’s political decisions and in his personal life. Her strength was most evident during times of crisis, particularly when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified and jailed.

Kulsoom Nawaz returned to the political stage after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification but was battling throat cancer at the time. Despite her illness, she continued to inspire, but she sadly succumbed to the disease on September 11, 2018, after a prolonged fight. She was buried beside her father-in-law, Mian Muhammad Sharif, at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

The late Kulsoom Nawaz was remembered not only for her political courage but also for her role as a wife, mother, and leader. Her lasting legacy in Pakistan’s political landscape and her embodiment of strong values continue to be an inspiration for many.