Salman Akram Raja appointed PTI’s new secretary general

By News Desk

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), replacing Omar Ayub after the party’s founder accepted Ayub’s resignation.

In response to the leadership change, PTI leader Hammad Azhar congratulated Raja, expressing confidence in his abilities. “Congratulations to Salman Akram Raja. I have no doubt that he will also perform brilliantly,” Azhar said in a social media post.

Earlier, Omar Ayub shared the news of his resignation on social media, stating that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted his letter of resignation, which was submitted on September 4. He mentioned that Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, conveyed his resignation during a meeting with Khan.

In his statement, Ayub explained that balancing the roles of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, PTI Secretary General, handling legal matters, and managing constituency issues had become an overwhelming workload. However, he reassured supporters that he would continue to serve as a dedicated PTI worker.

