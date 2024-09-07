In light of the escalating gang violence in Lahore, local authorities are implementing strict actions against the infamous Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala groups. The Lahore police have announced plans to place key members of both gangs, along with their families, under house arrest. A formal request for this action will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore.
Lahore police to place Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala group members under house arrest
