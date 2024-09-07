Lahore police to place Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala group members under house arrest

Police officials stated that the ongoing rivalry between the Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala groups has created dangerous conditions for civilians, with frequent shootouts and violent confrontations putting innocent lives at risk.

In response to this increasing threat, the police have identified and detained active members of both groups as part of a broader crackdown. These measures are aimed at preventing further violence and restoring peace in the affected areas.

DIG Imran Kishor, who leads the Organized Crime Unit, is preparing a letter to the DC Lahore, recommending the house arrest of individuals linked to both gangs. This step is intended to prevent further escalation and protect the safety of local citizens.