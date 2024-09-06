Preparations for hosting SCO meeting underway at brisk pace, Tarar tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Friday that preparations are underway at a brisk pace to host the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) next month (October).

Speaking during Question Hour in Senate, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar informed that renovation of the Convention Center in Islamabad is also being carried out which is likely to be the venue for the moot.

The Minister said the meeting will adopt a comprehensive Joint Communiqué, focusing on priority areas within the SCO-member states aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, transport and connectivity, climate change, public health, culture, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said new initiatives proposed by the SCO-member countries will also be discussed during the event.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House that work on one thousand-bed Jinnah Medical Complex in Islamabad has been started to provide better healthcare facilities to the patients and reduce the burden on the existing health facilities in the capital.

He said the project will be completed in three years’ time at an estimated cost of fifteen billion rupees.

The Minister said five billion rupees have been allocated this year for the project.

The Senate today passed a resolution paying homage to the martyrs and those who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

The resolution was moved by Poonjo Bheel on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, being observed today. The resolution recognized the courage and valiance always demonstrated by the country’s armed forces. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at five pm.