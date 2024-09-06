CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tributes to martyrs on Defense Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Cantt on Pakistan’s Defense Day to commemorate great sacrifices of our heroic martyrs. She laid flowers on the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the Heaven.

In her speech on the occasion, she said it is a matter of great honor and pride for me that today on Defense Day I have got an opportunity to visit the martyrs’ memorial and pay the martyrs my respects.”

“I had a chance to meet their families too in this prestigious event,” she said and added that I want to assure my countrymen that our forces are doing a remarkable job in external defense. She added that when we sleep peacefully at homes, they wake up to protect our borders.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that internal defense of the country is collective responsibility of all of us. She added that the martyrs offered their lives for us, protecting their dignity and respecting their sacrifices is our collective responsibility.

Chief Minister said that today, I especially want to pay tribute to mothers of the martyrs, I have met them too. She added that it is such a sentiment whose depth cannot be gauged.

She underscored that a mother can understand when her child goes out of the house, she waits and prays for his well-being, only when her child returns safely, she sleeps peacefully.

Chief Minister said that she thinks this emotion is also an invincible emotion that when a mother sends her child to the battlefield to protect the country. She added a mother knows where she is sending him and what can happen to him, she knows one day his body may come back in khaki.

Chief Minister said that Our officers and men fight bravely on borders.” She added that the spirit of sacrifice under which Pakistan Army sacrifices its lives is nurtured in their mothers’ laps. She flagged that bravery is born in mother’s lap, I salute the courage of these mothers and parents.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif saluted the families, children and wives of the martyrs. She added that what can I say to honor the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, we feel ourselves belittled.

Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs is the red line of any living nation, crossing it is not tolerated by any patriot.” She prayed that May Allah bless Pakistan, long live Pakistan! Ameen”.

Armed troops of Pakistan Army saluted the martyrs. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs. She met families of the martyrs and expressed her compassion to the children of the martyrs.