Natasha Danish forgiven by family in the name of Allah, no blood money exchanged: Victims’ family lawyer

The family of the victims of the Karsaz road accident have decided to forgive the suspect involved in the tragic incident, expressing no objection to the bail request in court. On Friday, the heirs stated that the accident was unintentional and that they had resolved matters with the suspect.

Clarifying the matter further, the victims’ family lawyer stated that Natasha Danish had been forgiven by the family in the name of Allah.

“Any reports of blood money being exchanged are absolutely false”, he added.

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Karachi East has granted bail to Natasha Danish, the accused in the Karsaz accident case.

The court approved her bail against a surety bond of one hundred thousand rupees. Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on the bail plea of the accused on the same day.

The defense lawyer had completed arguments on the bail application of the accused in the Karsaz accident case.

During the hearing, the defense lawyer argued that the accused is mentally ill and has been undergoing treatment since August 2005. The accused holds a UK driving license, which is valid in Pakistan for six months.

The lawyer for the plaintiff submitted no-objection certificates to the court during the hearing. The court initially reserved its decision and later, upon announcing the decision, granted bail to the accused.

The lawyer for the plaintiff, speaking to the media after the hearing, commented that if the case were to proceed without any forgiveness, the suspect would have been convicted.