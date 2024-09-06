Fire rips through Kenya boarding school dormitory, killing 17 boys

A fire raged through the dormitory of a boarding school for young children in central Kenya in the early hours of Friday, killing 17 boys sleeping there, police said.

Citizen Television said the fire had burnt the victims beyond recognition. Its footage from the scene showed collapsed iron-sheet roofing and charred metal storage boxes on top of double-decker beds in the dormitory.

The blaze occurred at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, a primary boarding school for young students.