King Charles assigns Prince William new role as abdication rumours grip royals

By Agencies

King Charles has seemingly assigned his elder son Prince William a new major role amid rumours of his abdication.

Royal expert Richard Palmer has disclosed Prince William’s role as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.

Palmer revealed Prince William’s new role after royal insiders claimed bigger changes ahead at palace.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

The insider said about King Charles abdication, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”

Amid these claims, Palmer tweeted, “The Prince of Wales will attend the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell next Thursday, September 12.”

He was commenting on photographer Rookie’s tweet about Prince William’s new look.

Rookie tweeted, “William, Prince of Wales sports a beard on his return to work after the summer holidays for the Homelessness Reframed Exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery London.”

Richard Palmer said, “The Prince of Wales will attend the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of the King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell next Thursday, September 12.

“Will he still have his beard by then? Since Sept 1, 2019, all serving members of the RAF are allowed to grow a beard.”

