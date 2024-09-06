Imran says being intimidated through ex-spymaster’s trial ‘deliberately’

Terms any trial without the inclusion of retired Gen Bajwa a ‘malicious move’

Warns those conspiring against Ali Amin Gandapur, saying he was his choice and stands by him

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday claimed he was being intimidated through the court martial proceedings of former spymaster Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, saying using Faiz Hameed’s trial for intimidation is a clear indication of political malice.

“Any trial without the inclusion of retired Gen Bajwa will be a “malicious” move,” the former premier said while speaking to journalists at Adiala Jail.

He also criticised the current leadership, congratulating them sarcastically for securing “NRO 2”, a reference to alleged political compromises that he claims have made it impossible to hold white-collar criminals accountable. “Catching white-collar crime was difficult before; now it’s impossible,” he added.

The PTI founder took a jibe at the parliamentarians, accusing them of using legislation to absolve themselves of corruption charges. “In the history of parliamentary democracy, never has a legislature passed laws to exonerate its members of corruption cases,” he asserted.

Commenting on yesterday’s ISPR DG’s statement that the army is neutral and has apolitical stance, the PTI founder said that if (they) are becoming apolitical now, they are doing the country a great service. “But if they claim to have been neutral all along, that’s a blatant lie,” Imran said, adding that both he and his wife, are in jail because of current army chief General Asim Munir.

Moreover, Imran Khan also addressed internal party dynamics, defending PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who has faced criticism from some within the party. “To those criticising him, I say Ali Amin was my choice, and I stand by him. Those conspiring against him have not won on their own merit but on PTI’s ticket,” he warned, hinting that disloyalty could cost them their candidacy in the next elections. “If you’re involved in conspiracies now, don’t expect to get a ticket in the next election,” he stated firmly.

Since the arrest of Gen Faiz, Imran Khan has expressed concerns that he might be implicated. The former prime minister also moved the Islamabad High Court, seeking an order to prevent his possible military trial.

During a press conference in Rawalpindi, when journalist asked about the concerns of PTI leadership, DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry replied: “The matter is sub judice, but I will say that according to military law, if any person uses individuals under the Army Act for their personal objectives, the law will take its own course.”