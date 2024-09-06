ECP rejects four PTI pleas in intra-party election case

Electoral watchdog insists it is its mandate to review intra-party elections, ensure compliance with legal requirements

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed all the four miscellaneous petitions, submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the intra-party election case.

In a 10-page decision, authored by Sindh’s Member Nisar Durrani, the ECP overruled the PTI’s objection regarding the commission’s jurisdiction overseeing intra-party elections.

Citing sections 208 and 209(3) of the Election Act 2017, the electoral watchdog stated that it is within its mandate to review intra-party elections and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The ECP also denied PTI’s request to delay the case and its plea to postpone proceedings related to the intra-party elections until a decision on reserved seats was reached.

It advised the PTI to approach the relevant court for the return of documents taken from its party office by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The decision emphasized that under Section 208 of the Election Act 2017, it is the Commission’s responsibility to review legal requirements.

Furthermore, the ECP in its decision also highlighted its duty to examine the facts before issuing certificates under Section 209(3).

On April 8, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue the certificate of its intra-party election.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they came to the ECP office to obtain the certificate for the internal election conducted last month.

Expressing dismay over the delay in the issuance of the certificate, he said that parties who held elections after the PTI were issued certificates.