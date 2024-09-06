China, Africa eye new chapter in building a community with a shared future

BEIJING: The 1,860-km-long Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) railway from Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia serves as a reminder of the longstanding relationship between China and Tanzania. Over its 48 years of operation, the railway has transported over 30 million tonnes of cargo and carried more than 40 million passengers, becoming a vital artery that ensures the economic operation and development of Tanzania, Zambia, and surrounding areas. On Wednesday, leaders of the three countries jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the revitalization project of the TAZARA railway, aiming to further improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa. In the new era, China has continued to bring new opportunities to African countries and remained committed to the overall direction of mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual learning and mutual assistance in growing China-Africa relations. Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed that China and Africa are getting stronger and more resilient together, delivering tangible benefits to Chinese and Africans, and setting a stellar example of a new type of international relations. Xi announced that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China are elevated to the level of strategic relations and that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations is elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the FOCAC in Beijing, China, September 5, 2024. /Xinhua

Flourishing China-Africa cooperation Since its establishment in 2000, the FOCAC has continuously promoted the leap-forward development of China-Africa relations, setting a prime example for South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa. Over the past 24 years, China-Africa practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and exchanges in various fields have been unprecedentedly active. China-Africa trade volume has increased from $10.5 billion in 2000 to $282.1 billion in 2023, an increase of nearly 26 times. As of the end of 2023, China’s direct investment stock in Africa had exceeded $40 billion. Meanwhile, the two sides have cooperated to build and upgrade nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads, more than 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly a thousand bridges and a hundred ports. Fifty-two African countries and the African Union Commission signed documents with China on the Belt and Road cooperation. With the help of China, the building of several roads, bridges, and ports has promoted connectivity on the African continent. For instance, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway has significantly reduced transportation costs and travel times, fostering trade and commerce. The Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway connects landlocked Ethiopia to the port of Djibouti, enabling greater access to international markets. In a bid to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South modernization, Xi said China stands ready to work with Africa to implement ten partnership action plans in the next three years, covering the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihood, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, green development, and common security. China will expand market access for African agricultural products, push forward the pilot zone for in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, and carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, he said. He added that China will send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa, launch 20 programs on health facilities and malaria treatment, and send 500 agricultural experts to strengthen health and agricultural capacities in African countries.

The Chinese-built Maputo Bridge in Maputo, Mozambique. /CFP