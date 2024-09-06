Hamas urges US to push Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire

GAZA: Hamas has called on the United States to “exert real pressure” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize a ceasefire agreement for Gaza. This comes as Netanyahu denied any ongoing negotiations.

Hamas blames stalled talks and the recent deaths of six Gaza captives on Netanyahu’s reluctance to reach a deal.

Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s lead negotiator, criticized the US for its perceived bias towards Israel and urged it to press Netanyahu to abandon his current stance.

Netanyahu, however, insists that no deal is imminent, citing security concerns over the Philadelphi Corridor, which Hamas wants Israel to fully withdraw from.

The US, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is working on a proposal to bridge gaps between the sides. Blinken stated that significant progress has been made, but key issues remain unresolved.

In Israel, Netanyahu faces criticism from protestors who accuse him of failing to secure a ceasefire. Demonstrators have called for decisive action to ensure the release of hostages and criticized Netanyahu for allegedly prolonging the conflict.

Meanwhile, Qatar has condemned Israel’s approach, suggesting it misleads public opinion and undermines peace efforts. The ongoing conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with significant loss of life reported on both sides.

In addition to the Gaza situation, Israel’s military actions in the West Bank have intensified, with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant urging the use of “full strength” against Palestinian militants.

This has led to further casualties and unrest in the region.

Amid the turmoil, Gaza is grappling with a humanitarian crisis, including a recent polio outbreak. Vaccination efforts are underway but face logistical challenges due to the ongoing conflict.

Israel has continued onslaught on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.