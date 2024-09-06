Entertainment

‘Big step’ by Prince Harry to please King Charles, Prince William

By Agencies

Prince Harry has reportedly been changing his strategy to initiate peace talks with the royal family, according to a royal expert.

The Mail previously reported that the Duke of Sussex has been approaching his pals in the UK to help him start the reconciliation process with his father, King Charles and brother, Prince Harry.

An insider claimed that the former working royal is “turning away” from Hollywood PR gurus and seeking help from his old friends.

Now, a royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed that Harry has taken a huge step by replacing Tinsel town’s publicists with his former associates back in his homeland.

During a conversation in the Palace Confidential, she said, “It’s a real change of tack for him because obviously he’s been using this circle of Hollywood advisors, helping with his reputation management. Now he’s changed tack and he’s chatting with people who are based here.”

“This is a big step forward because he’s always used these Hollywood people since living in America but it hasn’t worked for him,” she added.

Charlotte stated that he has to “change tack” as he is on a mission to “find a way to move through UK circles again without it being a PR disaster every time.”

