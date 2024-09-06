NATIONAL

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

By News Desk

Tremors from a magnitude 5.0 earthquake were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, causing panic as people rushed out of their homes in fear.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake’s depth was recorded at 104 kilometers, with the epicenter located in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The affected areas included Swat, Lower Dir, and other neighbouring districts, where residents reported feeling the ground shake.

Despite the intensity of the earthquake, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property from any part of the capital or its neighboring regions.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property was reported from any part of the capital due to the earthquake.

