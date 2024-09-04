NATIONAL

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi on September 17

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted and the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, the moon-sighting committee announced on Wednesday.

The third month of Islamic calendar 1446 Hijri will commence on Friday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced following a meeting of the moon-sighting committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretariat in Islamabad.

The zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal also held meetings in their respective areas including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore.

Representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department, SUPARCO, and Ministry of Science and Technology also participated in the meeting.

As Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) approaches, different buildings and shrines in the country are decorated with lights.

The government and religious organisations chalk out a number of programmes to highlight the character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

The day will dawn with 31 and 21 gun-salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from illegal occupation.

Stringent security measures are also adopted on this occasion to avoid any untoward situation and to ensure safe passage of the sacred day.

