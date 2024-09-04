Sanaullah clarifies Nawaz Sharif’s stance on inclusive political dialogues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Adviser Rana Sanaullah has stated that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has never advocated for excluding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from national dialogues.

During an appearance on a local TV talk show, Sanaullah highlighted Nawaz Sharif’s consistent calls for unity among all political parties, referencing discussions during the October 21 meeting and within party circles.

Sanaullah criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his reluctance to participate in talks, noting, “Every time Imran Khan spoke, he expressed his unwillingness to sit with Nawaz Sharif, forcing us to respond accordingly.”

The discussion also touched on the political climate in Balochistan, where Sanaullah acknowledged the importance of Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

He expressed regret over Mengal not being informed in time about the Apex Committee meeting in Quetta and highlighted Mengal’s ongoing frustrations with the system, despite his active involvement.

Further, Sanaullah spoke of the strong relationships between the PML-N and other significant political figures, such as Mahmood Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He mentioned Achakzai’s support since 2014 and the ongoing informal dialogue between the leaders.

Addressing contradictions in PTI’s stance, Sanaullah pointed out the party’s mixed messages regarding negotiations, where they claim Achakzai is authorized to negotiate yet refuse to engage with PML-N and PPP.

He reiterated Nawaz Sharif’s position that resolving the nation’s crises requires a collective dialogue that includes all political stakeholders.