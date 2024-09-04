Maryam Nawaz launches key infrastructure projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially inaugurated several major infrastructure developments in Lahore, including the Controlled Access Corridor Road Package-II and the Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects, along with the remodeling of Babu Sabu Interchange.

During the ceremony, CM Maryam directed the expansion of the service lane along the Controlled Access Corridor to enhance convenience for the local communities.

She also took part in a tree-planting ceremony and conducted an inspection tour of the newly completed projects to evaluate the quality of work.

Detailed briefings were provided by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, DG Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed. They highlighted the completion of key segments such as the Niazi Interchange to Saggian and Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange.

The officials noted that service lanes had been established on both sides of the 7.5 km Controlled Access Corridor, and both vehicular and pedestrian subways were constructed to improve connectivity.

Additionally, a significant urban development initiative was completed at Babu Sabu Chowk, where a green belt and a park have been developed on land previously occupied by encroachments. The area, spanning 16 kanal and 6 marla, represents a substantial public investment worth more than Rs 1.5 billion.

The Ravi Bridge, now a 540-meter long four-lane structure, along with the expanded road infrastructure, is expected to significantly benefit adjacent communities including Shahdara, Kot Abdul Malik, and Sheikhupura, as well as the suburbs around Lahore Ring Road.

Senior officials, including Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MPA Sania Ashiq, and Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, were present alongside other dignitaries to support the inauguration.

The event highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the region’s infrastructure and facilitating better connectivity for its residents.