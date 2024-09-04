Court battle ignites over FIA’s travel ban authority

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) authority to impose travel restrictions via the Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL).

The petitioner, Azhar Siddique, disputes the FIA’s notification that asserts its power to restrict foreign travel.

The challenge argues that there is no legal basis for the FIA to enforce travel bans through the PNIL and demands that the notification be declared invalid.

The PNIL, maintained by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), lists individuals suspected of engaging in severe criminal activities like terrorism and money laundering.

This list is crucial for law enforcement agencies, including the FIA, police, and intelligence services, to monitor and manage threats to national security.