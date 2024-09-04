NATIONAL

Court battle ignites over FIA’s travel ban authority

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) authority to impose travel restrictions via the Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL).

The petitioner, Azhar Siddique, disputes the FIA’s notification that asserts its power to restrict foreign travel.

The challenge argues that there is no legal basis for the FIA to enforce travel bans through the PNIL and demands that the notification be declared invalid.

The PNIL, maintained by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), lists individuals suspected of engaging in severe criminal activities like terrorism and money laundering.

This list is crucial for law enforcement agencies, including the FIA, police, and intelligence services, to monitor and manage threats to national security.

Previous article
Court reserves decision on Sarim Burney’s bail plea in human trafficking case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince William, Harry issued heartbreaking plea by King Charles

Prince William has left royal fans pleasantly surprised with an unexpected announcement regarding his next royal engagement, just ahead of Prince Harry's 40th birthday. According...

Prince Harry receives big news from UK about his royal role

President Xi welcomes African leaders at China’s largest summit in years

China and Libya announce establishment of strategic partnership

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.