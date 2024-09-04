Three years under Taliban

Ithas been three years since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Kabul, denying over a million girls access to education. Their rise to power is questionable, as they fought against the local administration after making a deal with the United States. The Taliban do not represent the will and aspirations of the Afghan people, and dissent against their rule is being suppressed. This suppression suggests that the Taliban are serving the interests of powerful nations, which seek to exploit Afghanistan’s resources and strategic location. The actions taken by Taliban perpetuate backwardness and instability, paving the way for another invasion or unrest in the region. Reports indicate that they are providing a haven to international terrorists.

The Afghan people must recognise this reality and develop a strategy to protect their country from further long-term unrest. It is essential for the people of Afghanistan to take control of their future and work towards a stable and sovereign nation, free from the influence of external powers and terrorist organisations.

ANWAR SAYAB KHAN

BANNU