NATIONAL

‘Contempt Case’: ECP puts off hearing against Imran, Fawad Ch till Sept 19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday put off the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry until September 19.

During the proceedings at the Election Commission, Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha represented Imran Khan.

As the hearing began, the PTI founder’s legal team sought an adjournment, citing scheduling conflicts with other cases.

Naeem Panjutha informed the Commission that Fawad Chaudhry had already sought a postponement of the case until September 19.

However, Sindh Election Commission member Nisar Durrani said that Chaudhry’s case was separate from Khan’s.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, also representing Imran Khan, emphasized that the cases involving the PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry were different.

Panjutha explained that due to engagements in various other cases, the legal team could not appear for the hearing as planned.

The Advocate General suggested that Fawad Chaudhry should have formally requested an exemption from personal appearance.

The Election Commission officials pointed out that the witness statements were scheduled to be recorded against Imran Khan during the session.

The Advocate General further said that according to a High Court order, Khan could participate in the hearing via video link.

However, Naeem Panjutha informed the Commission that the jail authorities had stated that the facility for a video link was not available.

Later, the Election Commission adjourned the hearing until September 19.

Previous article
Supreme Court’s stern stance on illegal tree cutting, CJP Isa calls for dismissals
Next article
Maryam Nawaz launches key infrastructure projects in Lahore
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court considers bail for Karsaz accident accused on mental health grounds

KARACHI: Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz road accident, has submitted a bail plea through her lawyer in a local court, citing...

Sanaullah clarifies Nawaz Sharif’s stance on inclusive political dialogues

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi on September 17

Maryam Nawaz launches key infrastructure projects in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.