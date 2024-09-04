‘Contempt Case’: ECP puts off hearing against Imran, Fawad Ch till Sept 19

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday put off the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry until September 19.

During the proceedings at the Election Commission, Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha represented Imran Khan.

As the hearing began, the PTI founder’s legal team sought an adjournment, citing scheduling conflicts with other cases.

Naeem Panjutha informed the Commission that Fawad Chaudhry had already sought a postponement of the case until September 19.

However, Sindh Election Commission member Nisar Durrani said that Chaudhry’s case was separate from Khan’s.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, also representing Imran Khan, emphasized that the cases involving the PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhry were different.

Panjutha explained that due to engagements in various other cases, the legal team could not appear for the hearing as planned.

The Advocate General suggested that Fawad Chaudhry should have formally requested an exemption from personal appearance.

The Election Commission officials pointed out that the witness statements were scheduled to be recorded against Imran Khan during the session.

The Advocate General further said that according to a High Court order, Khan could participate in the hearing via video link.

However, Naeem Panjutha informed the Commission that the jail authorities had stated that the facility for a video link was not available.

Later, the Election Commission adjourned the hearing until September 19.