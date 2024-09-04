Supreme Court’s stern stance on illegal tree cutting, CJP Isa calls for dismissals

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has issued a strong call for the dismissal of any employees and officers found involved in illegal tree cutting.

Presiding over a three-member Supreme Court bench, CJP Isa addressed the issue during a hearing focused on the unauthorized cutting of Shisham trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court has requested comprehensive reports from the Forest Department on the specifics of both authorized and illegal tree cutting activities in the province.

The court also seeks a five-year report on reforestation efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assess the progress towards forest restoration.

Highlighting the severe consequences of unchecked deforestation, such as floods, landslides, and adverse impacts on climate change, the court’s order underlined the urgency of addressing these issues.

CJP Isa criticized the Forest Department’s negligence in fulfilling its protective duties, instead focusing on less critical tasks, and emphasized the need for accountability and immediate action against those complicit in these activities. The case has been adjourned for one month for further deliberation.