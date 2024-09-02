PTI to oppose any amendment regarding judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party has decided to oppose any amendment bill regarding the judiciary and all their members of parliament have been officially notified about it.

“None of our MNA or senator will vote in the favour of the proposed amendments. Every MNA has been individually instructed in this regard in the light of Article 63 of the Constitution,” Gohar said while speaking to the media on Monday.

It may be noted that the controversial apex court judgment of July 2022 on former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s petition prevents lawmakers from defying party lines in constitutional votes, effectively limiting the government’s ability to secure additional votes through defections.

Moreover, speaking about the matter of parleys between the opposition and the government, the PTI chairman said that a dialogue should be held. The PTI chief said his party has also clarified with whom the talks should be held.

“PTI founder has given the mandate to hold the talks with political parties to Mahmood Achakzai and it is his prerogative to decide the point which should be talked on,” he added.

Gohar further stated that if the party will consider any suggestions presented by the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman.