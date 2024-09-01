PTI chief rebukes talks offer, says no dialogue with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Rebuking reports suggesting an indirect dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has said that his party hasn’t offered any talks to the incumbent ruling party.

“The PTI neither offered to engage in talks [with the ruling party] nor sought any favours [from them],” Barrister Gohar said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday.

The PTI chairman added that only matters pertaining to the National Assembly were discussed during their meeting with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The PTI chief’s remarks come in the wake of reports backing the prospects of dialogue between the Imran Khan-founded party and its archrival the PML-N.