PTI chief rebukes talks offer, says no dialogue with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Rebuking reports suggesting an indirect dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has said that his party hasn’t offered any talks to the incumbent ruling party.
“The PTI neither offered to engage in talks [with the ruling party] nor sought any favours [from them],” Barrister Gohar said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday.
The PTI chairman added that only matters pertaining to the National Assembly were discussed during their meeting with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
The PTI chief’s remarks come in the wake of reports backing the prospects of dialogue between the Imran Khan-founded party and its archrival the PML-N.
A day earlier, two senior PML-N leaders — Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif — expressed their opposition to the prospects of talks with the PTI wherein the former conditioned it with the issuance of an apology by Khan’s party for allegedly staging last year’s May 9 violent protests.
Meanwhile, Asif, while highlighting that he wasn’t part of the team assigned to talk to the PkMAP chairman, said that he was not in favour of any such dialogue with the former ruling party.
Elaborating on his meeting with the NA speaker, Barrister Gohar clarified that there was no discussion on dialogue.
“No PTI member parliament is in contact with the PML-N leadership over talks […] neither the PTI’s parliamentary leadership hasn’t held any negotiations with the PML-N and nor do [we] have such wish,” the PTI chairman said.
Separately however, the publication has reported the PTI chief saying: “We have not been told by anyone but the formation of a government committee for negotiations is a good thing.”