Gilani urges political dialogue with PTI

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday called for dialogue among all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasising the need for national unity during challenging times.

Speaking to the media, the former prime minister highlighted the critical role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to lead the talks and make decisive moves.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the captain of the team and must take the necessary decisions. If he makes any decision, we will support him on national issues,” Gillani stated.

He underscored the importance of unity among political parties to address national security concerns, stressing that positions and offices come and go, but the nation must remain strong and united.

Gillani also addressed the youth, advising them not to be misguided and reminding them that their honour is tied to Pakistan’s existence.

He further noted that Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power is secure, with its constitution, courts, and institutions firmly in place.

