Pakistan apprise OIC of India’s attempts to consolidate its occupation over Kashmir

OIC Contact Group issues unanimous communique, linking lasting peace in South Asia to the resolution of IIJ&K under UN resolutions

YAOUNDÉ: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Friday apprised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), voicing Pakistan’s concerns over India’s efforts to tighten its control over the region through what he described as an “atmosphere of intimidation and fear.”

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi led a delegation to the two-day OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) in Cameroon.

On the sidelines, he also briefed a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, chaired by Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, about the situation in IIOJK, which witnessed administrative changes in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked its special constitutional status.

“The foreign secretary outlined India’s attempt to consolidate its occupation over Kashmir in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, including by creating an environment of intimidation and fear,” the foreign office said.

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi urged India to release all political prisoners and lift curbs on political parties, as he referred to some of the measures taken by New Delhi since revoking the territory’s special constitutional status.

According to a foreign office statement, Qazi criticised India’s actions in Kashmir, noting they contravene United Nations Security Council resolutions and contribute to an environment of oppression. He called for India to release all political detainees and lift restrictions on political activities in Kashmir.

In response, the OIC Contact Group unanimously issued a communique emphasising that long-term peace and stability in South Asia depend on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

India is preparing for its first regional elections in Kashmir in a decade, scheduled between September 18 and October 1. This will allow Kashmiris to elect their local assembly members, marking a shift from direct rule by New Delhi. The election results are set to be announced on October 4.