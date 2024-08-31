World

China’s manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in August

By Xinhua
(240830) -- YINCHUAN, Aug. 30, 2024 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows an interior view of the digital factory at a manufacturing enterprise in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, many manufacturing enterprises in Yinchuan have embraced digital transformation to improve production efficiency. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

BEIJING: The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for China’s manufacturing sector came in at 49.1 in August, official data showed Saturday.

The reading edged down from 49.4 the previous month, amid the continuous impact of heat wave and rainstorms on the country’s manufacturing activity, said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Zhao said the manufacturing sector climate was also affected by the arrival of off-season for some industries.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-indices for production and new orders both dipped in August, but those for high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing climbed evidently to rise above the boom-bust line of 50, according to the NBS.

Previous article
Xi stresses China, Africa always a community with a shared future
Xinhua
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

358 stranded Pakistani pilgrims arrive from Iraq, more to follow: CAA

ISLAMABAD: Three hundred and Fifty-eight Pakistani pilgrims who were earlier stranded in Iraq due to flight issues returned to the country on Saturday with...

SC judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah leaves for US visit

PTI rally in Lahore will now be held on Sept 22

Plane carrying 187 passengers makes ’emergency landing’ in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.