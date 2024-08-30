NATIONAL

SCCI, UPTIB sign agreement to enhance Pak-UK economic ties

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and UK-Pak-Trade and Investment Board have entered collaboration to explore investment avenues and to improve bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The agreement in this regard was signed during a ceremony held at the chamber house.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and UK-Pak Trade and Investment Board (UPTIB) Chief Executive Officer in Pakistan Tajammel Hussain signed documents of the Memorandum of Understanding.

SCCI senior vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, UPTIB Managing Director Azhar Warriach, Head of Communication Nauman Rasool and Head Operations Tahir Ghouri present during the singing event.

As per agreement, both parties agreed to collaborate to explore trade and investment opportunities to enhance mutual trade volume between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The SCCI will facilitate business delegations, arrange seminars, trainings, networking events to establish linkages between traders and investors of the both countries, according to the MoU.

Similarly, according to the agreement, the UPTIB reciprocally extended cooperation to identify and highlight potential sectors for mutual investment.

Fuad Ishaq in his remarks on the occasion termed the MoU as a milestone to enhance mutual trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The SCCI chief highlighted investment opportunities in diverse fields, including hydel power generation, marble, gemstone, tourism, agriculture and others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He invited foreign companies to make investments in the potential sector of KP.

Fuad also underlined the importance of exchange of business delegations, holding of joint exhibitions and taking mutual benefits from each other’s experiences to cement the mutual Pak-UK bilateral trade and economic relations.

On the occasion, UPTIB CEO Tajmmel Hussain also exchanged his views and highlighted the significance of today’s agreement and called the move will enter UK and Pakistan to a new phase of collaboration and would help to improve the mutual trade relations between two countries.

Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

