Afghan Taliban label claims on TTP presence on Afghan soil as ‘unfounded’

Military chief of staff says outlawed outfit maintains well-established bases in Pakistan, from where they operate

KABUL: Afghan Taliban Chief of Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat strongly refuted claims from both the Pentagon and Pakistani officials regarding the presence of Da’ish and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Afghanistan, labeling such claims as “unfounded.”

At a recent press briefing, Fitrat categorically dismissed the Pentagon’s assertion that Da’ish operates in Afghanistan, asserting that Da’ish has been eliminated from Afghan soil and that the group’s presence is a fabrication.

He also addressed concerns about TTP activities, stating, “TTP does not maintain any bases on Afghan soil and the fear surrounding Afghanistan’s territory unwarranted.” Fitrat accused TTP of having well-established bases in Pakistan, from which they conduct operations against Pakistani military forces.

These statements come in response to recent comments by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder.

PM Shehbaz alleged that TTP utilises Afghan territory for its operations, emphasizing that Pakistan has undertaken significant measures against these terrorist activities. He claimed that terrorists are launching attacks from Afghan soil, which has prompted Pakistani authorities to act.

Meanwhile, Major General Ryder from the Pentagon had highlighted the presence of various terrorist groups in Afghanistan, including Da’ish, and criticised the Taliban’s role as the ruling entity in the country.

Additionally, the Afghan Ministry of Interior, in its annual report, reiterated that Da’ish activities in Afghanistan have ceased, asserting that there is no evidence to support claims of its continued presence.