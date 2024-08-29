PTA using web monitoring system to block online content in Pakistan: report

As per a report published in Geo News by journalist Benazir Shah, the National Assembly has been informed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is actively using the contentious Web Monitoring System (WMS) to block online applications and websites within the country.

During a session, the minister in charge of the cabinet division, which oversees the PTA, was questioned about the methods the PTA employs to block web applications. In a written reply dated August 26, the minister clarified that under Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, the PTA is authorized to block “unlawful content.” The PTA also submits requests for the removal or blocking of applications to major platforms like Apple and Google. However, it has implemented the WMS for “internet content management” within Pakistan.

The minister acknowledged that the PTA has been utilizing the WMS to block various applications and websites, revealing that a total of 469 mobile applications (435 on Android and 34 on Apple) have been blocked. These include applications deemed to be against the “glory of Islam,” containing indecent or immoral content, or associated with fraudulent activities.

Since February 17, the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has been officially inaccessible in Pakistan, and the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s website has been blocked since before the elections.

On August 15, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Khawaja Fatima defended the WMS, stating it was essential for addressing cybersecurity threats in the country. However, the cabinet division minister’s response to the National Assembly did not mention cybersecurity as a reason for content blocking.

The WMS, also referred to as the Web Management System, was procured from the Canadian company Sandvine in 2018 for $18.5 million, according to a report by Coda. In December 2023, the system was upgraded and tested on internet submarine cable landing stations SMW 3, 4, and 5, leading to internet outages and slowdowns across the country, as confirmed by a PTA spokesperson.

The WMS utilizes Deep Packet Inspection technology to detect and block VPN traffic, and it also allows the government to monitor all internet traffic entering or leaving Pakistan, as reported by journalist and digital rights activist Ramsha Jahangir in Dawn.

Despite these measures, the cabinet division minister admitted that content blocked at the gateway level could still be accessed via VPNs. He noted that users who bypass the gateway through private traffic are also bypassing the state’s content policy. Interestingly, it was revealed that government officials, including ministers and the prime minister, have continued using X (formerly Twitter) despite the platform’s ban, raising questions about whether they are accessing it through VPNs.

The minister further highlighted the challenges the PTA faces in fulfilling its obligations under PECA without controlling VPN misuse. The PTA has collaborated with the Ministry of Information Technology, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and P@SHA to whitelist IPs and VPNs, with 20,437 VPNs registered so far.

Additionally, the PTA has introduced an e-portal for government bodies to file complaints and request content removal or blocking. Currently, 47 stakeholders, including federal and provincial ministries and law enforcement agencies, are using this e-portal.

Ramsha Jahangir, speaking to The News, emphasized that the government and PTA’s admissions to lawmakers confirm that the WMS is being used to whitelist VPNs and block online content. She also pointed out that the justification of cybersecurity or cable faults no longer holds, given the transparency now required from authorities regarding the WMS. “It’s vital to know who purchased the WMS and where the funding came from,” she added.