FO refutes reports of former PTI MNA being arrested in Saudi Arabia

The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has responded to reports regarding the alleged arrest of former PTI MNA Faheem Khan in Saudi Arabia. According to a report by ARY News, during a press briefing on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch addressed inquiries about Khan’s situation, emphasizing that Pakistani citizens are required to adhere to the laws of the countries they visit.

When asked directly about Faheem Khan’s current status, Baloch clarified, “Your question is outdated; he is not in Saudi Arabia’s custody.” Pressed further on whether the Saudi authorities had released Khan, Baloch deflected, saying, “You are a journalist; confirm his arrest or release.”

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had claimed that their former member of the National Assembly, Faheem Khan, had been detained in Saudi Arabia. The PTI’s Karachi chapter suggested that the arrest was instigated by the Pakistani government. The party alleged that Khan’s detention was linked to a video he recorded in front of the Kaaba on May 9, the day when civil and military installations were attacked following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.