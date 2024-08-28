JUI-F chief backs nationwide traders’ strike

Maulana Fazl says inflation and unjust taxes have made it impossible for people to live

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced full support for the nationwide shutter-down strike announced by the traders bodies on Wednesday (tomorrow).

He stated that the strike is fully endorsed, emphasising that inflation and unjust taxes have made life unbearable for the public.

“We fully support tomorrow’s strike by traders across the country,” said Rehman. “Inflation and unjust taxes have made it impossible for people to live.”

The JUI-F chief criticised the budget, claiming it was formulated under the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The IMF-imposed budget has snatched the bread from the people’s mouths,” he said, urging JUI-F members to ensure the strike remains peaceful and successful. “JUI-F business forums across the country should actively participate in this strike,” he added.

The Central Organisation of Traders and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran have called for the nationwide shutter-down strike in protest against the so-called ‘trader-unfriendly’ scheme and taxes.

In a joint press conference, Kashif Chaudhry and Ajmal Baloch said, “We reject the so-called trader-friendly scheme as it is unworkable. The anti-trader scheme should be withdrawn immediately, and withholding taxes on essential items like pulses and flour must be abolished.”