‘Talks end in stalemate’: All traders’ bodies united to observe shutdown tomorrow

FBR Chief assures traders to accept their ‘legitimate’ demands but refused to withdraw Tajir Dost Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Setting aside internal differences, nearly all groups of traders and small businesses have united to observe a shutter-down strike today (Wednesday) against the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Tajir Dost Scheme.

Key trade bodies, including furniture makers and nanbais (roti and naan makers), have pledged to join the strike. Several political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and JUI-F, have also voiced support for the traders’ cause, calling the strike justified.

Ajmal Baloch, head of the largest traders’ group, labeled the FBR as a corrupt and dishonest department. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Baloch announced that a complete shutdown would occur nationwide on Wednesday, August 28, in protest against the government’s economic policies and tax regulations. He, along with Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President of Anjuman Tajiran Punjab, and Chaudhry Muhammad Farooq, President of the All Pakistan Restaurants Association, confirmed that the strike would proceed as planned, dismissing rumors of negotiations with the government.

Baloch refuted claims of ongoing discussions between traders and the government, asserting that the strike would only be called off if an official notification reinstating the trader-friendly scheme is issued. He warned that the strike could be extended indefinitely if the government fails to meet their demands.

Baloch also criticized the government’s handling of the economy, highlighting the influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the national budget. “It is shameful that the Prime Minister admits Pakistan’s budget was dictated by the IMF,” he stated. He condemned the excessive electricity tariffs imposed on traders and the luxury benefits enjoyed by government officials, adding, “While the public bears heavy taxes, officials enjoy new vehicles worth millions. The elite must adopt a simpler lifestyle; the public can no longer shoulder additional taxes.”

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha stated that traders are fighting for the public, as the taxes directly impact common people. “Businesses are on the brink of closure,” Paracha said, predicting a historic shutdown on August 28.

Chaudhry Muhammad Farooq criticized the penalties imposed on traders despite their compliance with tax regulations. “Traders are being harassed with fines amounting to hundreds of thousands. The government is worsening the system instead of improving it. We’ve been left with no choice but to strike,” Farooq said.

The All Pakistan Restaurants Association and the Bakers and Sweets Association expressed their full support for the strike, stressing that the government’s actions have left traders with no alternative but to demand fair treatment and economic justice.

In a press conference in Islamabad, key trading community leaders declared that the strike would serve as a public referendum against current economic injustices. Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan, Shafiq Qureshi, President of All Pakistan Nanbai Association, and other prominent leaders emphasized that traders had made significant sacrifices, and it was time for the country’s elite to share the burden. “We will no longer pay taxes to support the lavish lifestyles of the ruling class,” they declared.

The leaders dismissed rumors of any negotiations with the FBR, pointing out that the government had twelve days to engage in dialogue since the strike was announced on August 16 but made no serious effort. Previous attempts at dialogue have failed, leading traders to lose faith in the government’s empty promises.

Despite government threats and notices, traders remain united in their decision to shut down the country from Khyber to Karachi on August 28. “This strike is a protest against increased electricity bills and unjust taxes,” they asserted.

The traders highlighted the severe financial strain they are under, struggling to pay shop rents and school fees. They suggested that the wealth of the elite should be used to pay off Pakistan’s debt, expressing outrage that while the public is taxed even in death, the rulers continue to squander tax money on luxuries.

Traders also opposed new taxes on essential food items, arguing that these taxes ultimately burden the public. They warned that if the government does not revoke the trader-friendly scheme and recent tax hikes by the evening of August 27, the strike could escalate into a sit-in.

The press conference included condemnation of recent violence in Balochistan, with traders clarifying that their strike is a peaceful protest aimed at restoring stability in the country. While the strike is a traders’ movement, they welcomed political support. “Traders are fighting for the rights of the people of Pakistan,” they said, noting that this would be the first significant nationwide strike in a long time, with businesses across the country closing.

The traders concluded by demanding the revocation of oppressive taxes, the trader-friendly scheme, and electricity bill hikes by the evening of August 27. They also called for a review of unjust taxes on various sectors, warning of further escalation if their demands are not met.

Pakistan oil tankers association backs strike call

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Private Association (APOTPA) on Tuesday announced its support for the nationwide strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) scheduled for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association Chairman Mir Shams urged oil tankers and transporters to participate actively in the strike.

The strike, planned across the country, is a protest against heavy taxes and exorbitant electricity bills.

Mir Shams emphasized the need for a united effort to make the strike successful.

Tajir Dost Scheme will not be rolled back: FBR chairman

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial assured traders to accept their ‘legitimate’ demands but said that the Tajir Dost Scheme will not be withdrawn.

In a virtual meeting with traders from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Peshawar, Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that all ‘legitimate’ demands of traders will be met. The FBR chairman; however, made it clear that the Tajir Dost Scheme will not be rolled back.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that Pakistan is among a few countries where retail and wholesale tax is not levied, adding that it is not possible to tax the weak more than the powerful.

The FBR chairman hinted at revising the market rate and advance income tax mechanisms to avoid unnecessary burden on small shops.

During the meeting, the traders presented all proposals to the Chairman FBR.