‘All members united’: Barrister Gohar denies existence of any forward bloc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that despite various challenges, PTI members remained united, and there was no forward bloc within the party.

Speaking to the media after a hearing on PTI’s intra-party election case at the Election Commission, Khan mentioned that the party submitted documents for the intra-party elections on March 8 for the third time but has yet to receive a certificate.

He noted that the Supreme Court had ordered the declaration of 39 members as PTI MNAs, and the Election Commission sought guidance from the Supreme Court, hoping for a clear ruling soon.

Khan also emphasised that the certificate provided for 39 candidates was applicable to all candidates.

He expressing confidence that local body elections would occur on time, with PTI expected to achieve a clean sweep if they do.

The PTI Chairman added that PTI was a political party united under the ideology of its founder, Imran Khan that not require any symbols.

“PTI plans to participate vigorously in Islamabad’s local government elections and is concerned that the government is attempting to postpone them” he added.

PTI demands explanation from PML-N

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram demanded an explanation from PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on whether Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was approached by the government directly or at someone else’s behest regarding the postponement of a PTI rally.

Talking in local TV programme, Akram criticized the government’s handling of the rally, questioning why the event was hindered despite having completed all arrangements. He alleged that the government’s actions, including the involvement of Rangers and arrests, were attempts to sabotage the rally, suggesting that the decision to postpone was influenced by external pressures.

Akram asserted that PTI was prepared for the rally, with 27,000 supporters ready to participate and the venue set. He claimed that Gandapur was contacted by the government or its representatives, including Barrister Aqeel and Atta Tarar, and was given misleading information that led to the rally’s postponement.

Further criticizing the government’s transparency, PTI central leader Barrister Gohar Khan accused it of conducting legislative and political activities in secret. He emphasized that PTI would resist any extensions to the current political arrangements.

Central leader Ali Muhammad Khan echoed similar concerns, asserting that political stability requires dialogue with political leaders and criticized the government’s handling of issues like cricket and industrial investments. He lamented the state of democracy and stressed the need for peace and order for investment and economic stability.

Khan also condemned the postponement of the rally, accusing the government of undermining democracy and disrupting PTI’s political activities.