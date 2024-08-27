Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance as Harry and Meghan ‘desperate’ for peace talks

The Princess of Wales made an unexpected appearance in Scotland as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. At 42 years old, Kate has been largely out of the public eye this year, with this being only her second official appearance. On Saturday, August 25, she was photographed attending church with Prince William.

The princess was seen in the passenger seat while her husband drove her to Crathie Kirk church, located near Balmoral Castle. Royal commentator Phil Dampier, speaking to Fabulous magazine, described her summer stay in Aberdeenshire as a “positive” step in her ongoing recovery.

This appearance comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen on initiating peace talks with the royal family. The relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has reportedly worsened since their decision to step down as working royals in 2020.

An insider quoted by the Daily Mail suggested, “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.” The tension between the Sussexes and the royal family has been attributed in part to Harry and Meghan’s choice to give multiple tell-all interviews about their experiences within the royal institution.