King Charles may have already decided who will be getting Prince Andrews Royal Estate

There may be a significant change in the royal family’s real estate arrangements, with King Charles potentially deciding who will inherit Prince Andrew’s current residence, Royal Lodge. Amid recent speculation about Prince Andrew possibly being evicted from his royal home, it appears that the monarch is considering a new plan that involves thanking key members of the royal family, particularly Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, for their increased responsibilities during a challenging time.

Royal expert Richard Kay shared insights with the *Daily Mail*, indicating that King Charles has contemplated offering Royal Lodge, located on the Windsor Estate, to his youngest brother, Prince Edward. This gesture would serve as a token of appreciation for Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who have taken on additional royal duties, especially in light of the health challenges faced by Charles and the Princess of Wales.

“Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother, Prince Edward. The two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, but the king has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife, Sophie, have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,” Kay said. “The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment.”

Sophie, who has long been admired within the royal family, developed a close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II after marrying Prince Edward in 1999. Her recent royal duties have included a secret four-day visit to Iraq, as well as regular appearances at Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. She is also known for her warm relationship with Princess Charlotte.

Jennie Bond, a correspondent for the BBC, highlighted Sophie’s popularity, noting that her humble and down-to-earth nature makes her a valuable asset to the royal family. “Sophie is a natural, humble woman—clearly still very much in love with her husband—and a woman who has grown into her role without fuss or fanfare,” Bond said. She also mentioned Sophie’s close relationship with the Princess of Wales, describing her as a confidante and mentor to Kate Middleton.

As part of the ongoing discussions about royal properties, *The Mirror* reports that Prince Andrew has been offered the use of Queen Elizabeth’s Craigowan Lodge, a smaller royal property located on the Balmoral estate. This cottage, which has seven bedrooms, is historically significant as the site where then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their engagement in 1981.

This potential real estate reshuffle reflects King Charles’s efforts to acknowledge the contributions of his family members during a difficult period while managing the complexities of royal property allocation.