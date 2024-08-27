China offers counter-terrorism support after deadly Balochistan attacks

China is ready to further strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan, says FM spokesperson

BEIJING: China has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and expressed deep condolences to the victims, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, responding to a question at a daily press briefing, stated, “China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social unity and stability, and protecting people’s safety.”

The attacks, which occurred on Sunday night, saw terrorists targeting Pakistani security forces and police across multiple locations in Balochistan. The assailants stopped vehicles, killed innocent civilians, and destroyed infrastructure, including roads and railways.

“China is willing to further strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace and security,” Lin added.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in violence recently, including targeted killings and militant attacks. On Sunday night, around 40 people were killed in one of the province’s most violent days, with incidents spread across various districts.

The deadliest attack took place in Musakhail, where 23 passengers were executed after being removed from a bus. In Kalat, an attack on security forces left 10 dead, comprising both civilians and military personnel.

In response, the Pakistani military launched operations, killing 21 terrorists and thwarting a major terrorist attack in the Lasbela district.