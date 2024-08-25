President Zardari visits Maulana Fazl, discusses ‘political scenario’

Meeting comes day after JUI-F, PTI talks on exploring possibilities of collaboration

JUI-F spokesperson confirms meeting centred on the country’s political scenario

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad for a meeting on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to Radio Pakistan.

On the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave President Zardari a warm welcome upon his arrival. The two leaders discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest, according to sources privy to the development.

During the meeting, President Zardari presented Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a rifle as a gift.

JUI-F spokesperson confirmed that the meeting centred on the country’s political scenario. JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Aslam Ghauri, and Engineer Ziaur Rehman were also present.

The meeting comes day after a delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad and sought cooperation once again.

Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration, the sources privy to the development said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. PTI reportedly requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, expressing their stance that they could give the government a tough time if the two parties worked together.

In response, JUI-F representatives stated that any decision would be made only after thorough consultation within the party. Both PTI and JUI-F spokespersons addressed the media, confirming the ongoing dialogue and the formation of committees to oversee parliamentary affairs.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan highlighted that discussions included cooperation on important legislation within the Parliament. He added that the parties agreed to continue their talks, with the aim of working together on parliamentary matters.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri echoed similar sentiments, confirming that committees have been established to facilitate further meetings and collaboration. He emphasised that consultation would be an ongoing process, particularly concerning legislative matters and that these committees would play a key role in overseeing parliamentary affairs.