University of Swat lauded as beacon of higher education, research in region

SWAT: Secretary of Higher Education, Capt (r) Kamran Ahmed Afridi, visited the University of Swat on Saturday where he addressed the inauguration of the International Conference on Innovation, Sustainability & Digital Transformation: A Way Forward for Sustainable Business.

During his visit, Secretary Afridi lauded the university’s remarkable transformation and its significant contributions to higher education and research in the region.

In his address, Secretary Afridi highlighted the University of Swat’s journey of growth and establishment, which he attributed to the tireless efforts of the Vice Chancellor, faculty, and staff. “The University of Swat has grown from strength to strength, becoming a beacon of higher education and research in the region,” he remarked.

Secretary Afridi also emphasized the university’s proactive approach in introducing new programs and curricula that cater to the latest trends in business technologies and environmental studies. He noted that these initiatives are crucial in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The establishment of specialized research centers at the university was another focal point of Secretary Afridi’s address. He underscored the potential of these centers to significantly expand the university’s research capabilities. “These centers will not only foster cutting-edge research but will also create valuable opportunities for collaboration with industries and academia both locally and internationally,” he stated.

The Secretary also commended the university’s commitment to eco-friendly practices in its campus operations. He expressed his satisfaction with the institution’s efforts to promote sustainability, noting that such practices are essential in today’s world.

In closing, Secretary Afridi extended his gratitude to the guests, organizers, and presenters of the conference, who traveled from various parts of the world to share their knowledge and contribute to the success of the event. He reiterated his commitment to seeing the University of Swat, along with other universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continue on a trajectory of growth and excellence.