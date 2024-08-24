Video of policeman abducted by Rahim Yar Khan dacoits surfaces – Watch

Following the rocket attack in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday that claimed the lives of 12 Punjab Policeman, a video has emerged today (Saturday) showing one of the police personnel who was taken hostage by the dacoits.

In the video the policeman can be seen ties to a tree by chains. He pleads to the IG Punjab Police and CM Mariam Nawaz to rescue him.

“They will kill me by 5PM today if their demands are not met”, he adds.

The attack:

According to police officials, the assailants targeted police vehicles with rocket launchers at the Machhka Camp 2, where officers were preparing to rotate shifts. Machhka Camp 2 has been established to curb the movement of bandits in the region.

The police official informed that around 25 heavily armed bandits carried out the attack, destroying the police vehicles and killing 11 policemen on the spot. Seven other policemen sustained injuries, they added.

On information, a large contingent of district police was dispatched to the scene under the supervision of RY Khan District Police Officer Imran along with ambulances to evacuate the injured.