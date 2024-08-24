Man who was injured in Karsaz road accident in critical condition at hospital: report

An injured victim of the Karsaz road accident, which tragically claimed the lives of a father and daughter and left three others wounded, is currently in critical condition at a hospital in the city.

On Saturday, the family of the injured man, Abdul Salam, shared with a private news outlet that the next 48 hours are crucial for his survival, as he has been placed on a ventilator.

“We have not received any contact from government representatives. Our only support is Allah,” a family member said when questioned.

The family further revealed that after Abdul Salam was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), he endured intense pain for over eight hours without any medical attention.

Abdul Salam, a resident of Korangi No 1, worked as a book supplier and was out on his usual delivery route when the accident occurred, according to his family.

The accident, which took place on August 19 near the Pakistan Maritime Museum, resulted in the death of a young woman and an elderly man when a luxury vehicle crashed into multiple cars.

The victims, including the deceased and the injured, were taken to JPMC for necessary medical and legal procedures.

The deceased were identified by police as 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif. One of the injured remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials reported that the woman responsible for the accident sustained a head injury and underwent a CT scan at JPMC.

Identified as a resident of KDA Scheme-I, the woman was driving on the service road near Karsaz when, according to her statement, she lost control of the car, leading to the fatal collision.

The suspect, referred to as “Natasha” in the FIR, was subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand by a Karachi court on August 21.