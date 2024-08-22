WATCH: Security check debacle at PM house annoys German minister, latter decides to call off meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to receive German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Ms. Svenja Schulze, at the Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad today.

Video footage shows that at the security check before the entrance to the PM house the minister was asked to have her bag checked and leave it there. The minister refused to do this and resisted.

“It is protocol”, one of the security personnel can be heard saying.

Following this, the delegation, visibly annoyed by the whole affair, swiftly turned around and starting moving towards their cars with one member saying, “ok, thank you, bye bye”.

This compelled the security personnel to drop the request to check in her bag and she was allowed to take it with her.

The meeting:

As per a PR by Press Information Department (PID), the Prime Minister welcomed Minister Schulze to Pakistan and appreciated Germany’s longstanding support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. He said that Pakistan and Germany had a history of mutually beneficial commercial and economic ties and lauded Germany’s role in Pakistan’s industrial development. In this context, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to revive the Pakistan-Germany partnership back to its glorious past. The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, climate change mitigation and economic growth while sharing his government’s priorities including structural reforms for the economic revival of the country.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, including the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister, Minister for Planning, Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Commerce and Minister of State for IT.